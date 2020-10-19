Gainsborough Trinity’s unbeaten home start ended by Witton Albion

Gainsborough Trinity’s unbeaten home start to the Pitching In Northern Premier League campaign came to an abrupt end on Saturday evening as Witton Albion ran out 3-1 winners on a warm Autumn afternoon on the Northolme.

Despite taking an early lead, the Holy Blues were undone by three defensive errors, with the visitors clinical in taking the chances presented to them to head back to Cheshire with all three points.

Curtis Woodhouse made just the one change to the side that had beaten Whitby Town 5-1 in the side’s previous outing.

AJ Greaves coming back into the starting line-up, replacing Martyn Woolford, who dropped to the bench. Alex Wiles was named amongst the substitutes, having recovered from his muscle injury picked up in the FA Cup defeat to AFC Mansfield.

Match report by Rob Hughes – read the full report here.