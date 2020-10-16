Grimsby sign Nottingham Forest forward on loan
He’s eligible for Saturday’s match
Grimsby Town Football Club have signed forward Virgil Gomis on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old has been part of the Nottingham Forest Academy system since the age of 16 and has spent time on loan at Braintree Town, Notts County and Macclesfield Town.
Gomis joins Forest team-mate Danny Preston, who joined Grimsby on loan earlier in the summer transfer window.
He will be eligible for The Mariners trip to face Leyton Orient on Saturday.
Grimsby manager Ian Holloway said: “Hopefully he will bring what Danny has told me he is all about. I’ve had a look at him a bit now and if you look at his record when he has been out on loan, it’s not as good as the 23’s, but both Gary Brazil and Danny Preston believe that he will respond very well to me.
“Hopefully, with the way I want to play I need lots of attackers to choose from and with the schedule of games that we’ve got because of the COVID situation, it’s absolutely paramount that I’ve got enough people to be fresh on a Saturday and then on the Tuesday and then again on the Saturday.”