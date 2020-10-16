Imps duo leave the club
Farewell Ben and Jordan
Defender Ben Coker and striker Jordan Adebayo-Smith both left Lincoln City Football Club on Friday.
Coker left the Imps to join Stevenage on loan in August where he made two cup appearances and he has now sealed a permanent move to the League Two club.
Lincoln also confirmed that Adebayo-Smith, who made one professional appearance for the Imps, has cancelled his contract by mutual consent “to pursue other opportunities beyond the close of the transfer window”.
The club said: “We would like to thank Ben and Jordan for their efforts during their time with the football club and wish them well in the future.”