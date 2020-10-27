Knives, machetes and cleavers handed in for police weapons amnesty

Over 100 weapons, including kitchen and bowie knives, have now been handed in at police stations across Lincolnshire.

Some 116 have been handed in less than three weeks since the launch of Lincolnshire Police’s weapons amnesty.

The weapons handed in include machetes, cleavers, kitchen knives and bowie knives.

Detective Inspector Dave Harrop said: “This is really promising and I’m delighted so many people have taken the time to discard knives which could be used as weapons if they were to fall into the wrong hands.

“There is still just under two months to take part in our amnesty, so please do take advantage of this if you have an item that could be considered a weapon and drop it into one of our secure bins.”

People can hand weapons in to secure bins in the reception areas of the police stations at Lincoln, Grantham, Boston, Skegness and Spalding, which will remain in place until December 18.

It means people can deposit weapons or imitations in these bins and remain completely anonymous, but the amnesty does not apply to firearms as checks need to be made to ensure one was legitimately held.

Anyone wishing to surrender a firearm or who has come across one should call 101 or speak with the front desk at any of the participating stations.

This is part of Operation Raptor, which was launched at the end of 2019 to help reduce offences involving weapons on the west of the county before being extended across Lincolnshire after 150 weapons were either seized or handed in.

Items previously handed into police or seized through stop searches and targeted enforcement include knives, firearms, BB guns, tasers, CS canisters, knuckle dusters and crossbows.