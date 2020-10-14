Lincoln MP rebels against 10pm curfew vote

Karl McCartney was the only Greater Lincolnshire MP to do so

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney was one of 42 Conservatives to protest the government’s 10pm curfew on Tuesday.

The controversial lockdown measure, which sees pubs and clubs forced to kick clients out at 10pm, was approved by 299 votes to 82 in a commons debate.

However, it was the biggest Tory rebellion Prime Minister Boris Johnson had faced since he took his seat.

Many have questioned the curfew and its impact on the virus with fears it could lead to increased anti-social behaviour.

Mr McCartney did not speak on the motion, but voted against it.

In response to a tweet about the vote by Steve Barker MP, he said: “And the answer to the universe is… Principled.”

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh called for “consistency” from the government, but voted in favour of the rules.

“They spent all summer telling us to go into pubs and restaurants, and paying us to do so. They told us all summer to go back to our offices, and now they are telling us the opposite,” he said.

“Members might not agree with what they are doing in Sweden, but at least there is a consistent message.”

No other Greater Lincolnshire MPs spoke on the bill.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the curfew was a “matter of policy choice” and was needed to restrict the number of cases and to keep schools and workplaces open.

He said there had been “evidence” it had a positive impact including a fall in alcohol-related A&E admissions late at night.

Here’s a full list of the Greater Lincolnshire MP votes:

Nay:

Karl McCartney, Lincoln

Aye:

Victoria Atkins, Louth and Horncastle

Gareth Davies, Grantham and Stamford

Sir John Hayes, South Holland and the Deepings

Caroline Johnson, Sleaford and North Hykeham

Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough

Matt Warman, Boston and Skegness

Lia Nici, Greater Grimsby

Andrew Percy, Brigg and Goole

Martin Vickers, Cleethorpes

Holly Mumby-Croft, Scunthorpe