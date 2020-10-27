Lincoln MP wants hard evidence to support tier 2 lockdown

Health chiefs expecting changes in the next week or two

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney has said he wants “hard evidence” to back up any changes to restrictions as discussions over tier 2 lockdown in the city are set to begin.

Mr McCartney said he was continuing to work closely with county leaders, health teams and MPs as numbers continue to rise, particularly in his constituency — which he said was “due to students returning earlier this month”.

Lincolnshire County Council’s public health officials are advising that the city could be put into a higher tier as numbers continue to rise across the county.

Lincoln’s rate of infection per 100,000 of the population alone rose from 154.1 on October 16 to 213.5 on October 23, just above the England average of 212.5.

Mr McCartney said: “Currently, the cases in Lincoln have not reached the trigger for tier 2 restrictions, however on current trends this could be considered soon.

“My view has always been that I would want to see hard evidence of any changes to restrictions for my constituents and businesses in Lincoln and Lincolnshire.”

He said that if the area was moved into tier 2, local leaders would “ensure we receive levels of further government support which other areas have received elsewhere”.

He added: “Lincolnshire is basing these decisions on scientific and medical data.

“My message is clear, whether you support me or not, as your Member of Parliament, I ask that we all pull together and do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the R rate as much as possible.”

County leaders will meet on Wednesday to decide on next steps.