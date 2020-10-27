Lincolnshire policeman fired over gross misconduct

A Lincolnshire Police officer has been dismissed with immediate effect for conducting checks on police systems for non-policing purposes.

A misconduct hearing for former PC Frazer Green was held at Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham between October 19 and 23. The breach amounted to gross misconduct.

Green, who was based at Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham, was also accused of attending the address of his partner despite being directed not to do so by his supervisor. When challenged he denied that he had visited.

Both allegations were proven at the hearing and he was dismissed with immediate effect. Former PC Green’s name will be placed on the College of Policing barred list.

Former PC Green was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of allegations relating to:

Honesty and integrity

Orders and instructions

Discreditable conduct

Confidentiality

Duties and responsibilities.

There is a right to appeal to a Police Appeals Tribunal.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly, said: “The ethical values of Lincolnshire Police are Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Empathy. It is vital that members of the force understand these values from the outset.

“Anyone who comes into contact with the police, whether that’s as a victim of crime or as an offender, has a reasonable expectation of privacy and that their information is only used for a policing purpose.

“That was not the case and what former PC Green did here was an abuse of the privileged position he had held.

“The public should also expect that the officers who serve them are using their time to protect communities and that they always act with honesty and integrity.

“Again, the evidence in this case showed differently and the high standards which are expected of a Lincolnshire Police officer were not upheld by this individual.”

Matthew McConville of Irvings Law, national specialist actions against the police and data protection law firm, said he represented the main complainant, who was made aware that former PC Green had accessed the Police National Computer without valid cause for information pertaining to her.

He said that police admitted that former PC Green’s actions amount to an infringement of his client’s human right to privacy, a breach of GDPR, a misuse of private information and misfeasance in public office.

He welcomes the decision of the Panel and reiterates the words of Chief Constable Bill Skelly, adding that his client can now fully progress with her civil claim for compensation.

If you have been the victim of Police Misconduct in any shape or form, you can contact Irvings Law via their website and contact form.