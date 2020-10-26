Lincoln Sausage Festival will be virtual this week

When coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020 Lincoln Sausage Festival in its normal format, it would have felt like the wurst news for some, but a virtual event will be running in its place this year.

The festival, which is usually held at Lincoln Castle, celebrates one the county’s most iconic exports each October, with more than 30,000 individual sausages on the day.

Visit Lincoln, along with festival organisers at the Rotary Club of Lindum Colonia, will bring the event to the digital world here between Wednesday, October 28 to Saturday, October 31.

There will be cooking demonstrations from award-winning chefs and people can take part in a competition, sharing snaps of their sizzling sausages to win prizes daily.

Local chef Darren Rogan will share top tips on how to cook the perfect Lincolnshire sausage, along with other sausage recipes in partnership with Lives for their Sausage Supper campaign.

Lincolnshire celebrity chef, author and television presenter Rachel Green will be giving away five signed copies of her latest recipe book for the best sizzling sausage dish.

People are being asked to send in pictures of their sizzling sausage meals from one of the recipes, or to recreate a family favourite, with the hashtag #LincolnSausageFestival and tagging @VisitLincoln for a chance to win.

Children are invited into the kitchen to learn about making their own sausage rolls with little chef Daisy from Cross Keys Stow. There is also a drawing competition throughout the week and creative activities for children hosted by event sponsors Visual Print and Design.

The Lincoln Ukulele Band will be providing Friday evening’s entertainment and on Saturday spooky Halloween food ideas will be shared.

Samantha Pover, Visit Lincoln’s Business Growth and Relationship Manager, said. “We didn’t want to miss the opportunity to showcase all things Lincolnshire sausage this year.

“We are thrilled to able to host the event virtually across our Facebook page, the event will be a real banger with the news from Mr & Mrs Sausage.”