C17 Globemaster visits RAF Waddington
Brief but notable visit
RAF Waddington was treated to a famous visitor on Wednesday evening, when the C17 Globemaster landed at the airbase.
Based normally at RAF Brize Norton, the C17 Globemaster aircraft flew to Lincolnshire as part of routine but essential military flying training.
It landed at RAF Waddington but headed back to Brize Norton soon after.
The plane was utilised by 99 Squadron, who have been the sole UK operator of that aircraft for 20 years.
Developed in the United States, the Boeing C17 Globemaster III is a heavy-lift transport aircraft used for missions across the world.
Standing at almost 17m wide and 53m long, it was certainly a recognisable visitor at RAF Waddington’s airbase.