Lincolnshire councils get extra £8.3m COVID relief funding
Councils in Greater Lincolnshire will get an extra £8,373,981 to help with their response to the coronavirus pandemic
City of Lincoln Council will receive £622,107 in the latest round, only second to East Lindsey, who will get just over £1 million.
The nine Greater Lincolnshire councils get a total of £8,373,981 in the fourth tranche of COVID-19 funding.
Overall the councils received £40,084,825 in COVID relief funding, with Lincoln getting an overall £1,876,803 to help cover any losses it has suffered.
The funding so far breaks down as:
- City of Lincoln Council – Latest: £622,107 | Total: £1,876,803
- East Lindsey District Council – Latest: £1,023,270 | Total: £2,855,896
- West Lindsey District Council – Latest: £333,060 | Total: £1,496,322
- North Kesteven District Council – Latest: £100,000 | Total: £1,476,548
- South Kesteven District Council – Latest: £117,868 | Total: £1,793,419
- South Holland District Council – Latest: £240,789 | Total: £1,399,006
- Boston Borough Council – Latest: 304,952 | Total: £1,184,753
- North East Lincolnshire Council – Latest: £3,474,173 | Total: £14,663,711
- North Lincolnshire Council – Latest: £2,157,762 | Total: £13,338,367
Jaclyn Gibson, Chief Finance Officer at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We will use this allocation, along with previous grants and income compensation support payments, to help us mitigate against the pandemic’s impact on our income streams and to assist with the additional cost pressures arising, both in the current and future financial years.”
Lincoln’s MP Karl McCartney has also welcomed the funding.
1/5 I am incredibly pleased to hear that @lincolncouncil have received an additional £622k to ensure they can continue providing their services through this difficult time – and @NorthKestevenDC an extra £100k from @Conservatives Government
— Karl McCartney (@karlmccartney) October 22, 2020
Councils can also claim funding through a compensation scheme for lost income from sales, fees and charges.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also confirmed on Thursday that £100 million will be used to introduce a new fund which will support council leisure centres most in need.