Lincoln solidarity protest against Nigerian police brutality
A non-violent protest against police violence
A protest against police brutality in Nigeria will take place in Lincoln this weekend as part of the #EndSARS movement.
It began as a protest against an anti-robbery squad in the Nigerian police, after a viral video showed officers shooting a man dead.
Peaceful protests began in the country to combat this, but that has resulted in more violence across the African nation, and more evidence of police brutality surfaced.
This has prompted protests to be arranged in the UK, with one planned in Lincoln at 2pm on Saturday, October 24.
The meeting point will be Barclays Bank on the High Street and it is expected to last around three hours.
There will be a police presence at the protest, as well as members of the City of Lincoln Council, according to organisers.
Organisers of the Lincoln rally said: “This is a sign of international solidarity and a plea to hold the leaders in Nigeria accountable.
“We want to direct all energy to the common goal, amplifying the voice of the Nigerian youth.”
Protestors are asked to wear face covering and remain two metres apart upon meeting at Barclays Bank on Saturday, to keep in line with COVID-19 guidance.
All forms of violence have been prohibited by organisers.