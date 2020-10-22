Spalding man wanted over bike thefts
Have you seen Thomas?
A 22-year-old man in Spalding is wanted by police for allegedly stealing bicycles from the area.
Thomas Parr, of no fixed address, reportedly stole the bikes at McDonald’s and Sainsburys in the town on September 24 and 25 respectively.
Officers are now trying to locate and question him.
If you have seen Thomas or know where he is, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Calling 101 and quoting reference 20000503194
- Emailing [email protected] and quoting 20000503194 in the subject box
- Calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111