Lincolnshire heritage and culture plans include new ‘super sites’
Council outlines long-term vision
Lincolnshire County Council has revealed its plans for the future of its heritage and culture services, including creating new ‘super sites’.
The council wants to make the service more accessible for residents and its long-term vision includes five key points:
- Better access across the county by creating new ‘super sites’, which will bring together museums, art collections, archives and aviation heritage showcasing more of the county’s history
- Securing the funding needed to deliver a ‘world class service’
- Continuing to bring big exhibitions and events to the county
Councillor Nick Worth, executive member for Culture and Heritage at the county council, said: “Times are changing and we need to think creatively to make sure we deliver the best cultural experiences for our residents.
“To do this, we’ve put together a long term vision. To make this happen, we need to work differently together – with current and new partners across Greater Lincolnshire and this vision sets out how – with one voice – we can make sure our rich past is fit for the future.”