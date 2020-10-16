Lincolnshire street lights timings to go awry as clocks go back
While daylight sensors auto-adjust
The clocks going back on Sunday, October 25 will temporarily affect the timings of Lincolnshire’s part-night streetlights.
There are arounds 42,000 part-night automatic street lights across the county that are switched off between the hours of midnight and 6am.
Over the next few weeks they will start to go off and come on at slightly different times.
However, the county council’s 26,000 lights that operate all night will not be affected and will continue to come on at dusk and go off at dawn.
Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “Please be assured that this is not due to a technical fault.
“The street lights have sensors that monitor the number of daylight hours, which is how they set their internal clock.
“During the autumn, the lights enter a period of adjustment, when their timings may vary as they adapt to the switch to Greenwich Mean Time. Unfortunately, this is unavoidable, but it is only temporary.”