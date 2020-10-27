Lincolnshire luxury dog beds are a hit with pet lovers

A luxury dog bed company near Market Rasen has been hounded with orders, thanks to a month on month surge in sales and new jobs created despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Holly Bryant founded Designed for Dogs in Osgodby in April 2017. The company hand makes a range of dog bedding, blankets, bandanas and toys, treats and chews and face coverings, as well as a bespoke service for durable and practicable beds for mucky pups.

The products are sold online here and via the firm’s own page on Etsy.

Holly has seen a surge in sales since the beginning of lockdown, prompting her to take on three local new staff members in October at a time when unemployment is at its highest for three years.

The new staff will help hand make the products, provide admin support and grow the business.

Holly lives with her husband Joe and their two dogs Rocky and Buster, as well as three horses called Harvey, Shai and Shadow.

She said: “We started to put plans in place at the start of COVID-19 to try to safeguard the business, stay positive and look at innovative ways to bring in revenue due to the cancellation of events we exhibit at.

“We were worried that with so many events cancelled this year it would have a detrimental effect on the business.

“Thankfully we have built up a loyal customer base over the past three years and having to have a new focus on online sales, it’s generated new business where I have often worked late into the night to ensure all our orders get out on time.

“I am really excited to welcome the new team to Designed for Dogs HQ and excited about our future.

“It takes a lot of hard work, determination and self-belief to get through turbulent and unpredictable times like these. Building a strong team around you who believe in your brand and the quality of your offering helps you get through anything.”

Work has already started on Designed For Dogs future plans. This includes building a bigger studio and storage facility.

There will be a shop at the front where customers can buy ready made products and get their dogs measured for bespoke beds, which Holly hopes will be ready within 12 to 18 months.