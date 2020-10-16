Louth’s first Starbucks is now open
And it also has a drive-thru lane
The first Starbucks in Louth opened on Friday, creating 11 new jobs in the historic market town.
Planning officers at East Lindsey District Council approved plans last year for a new McDonald’s restaurant and coffee shop on Bolingbroke Road in the Lincolnshire town.
The new Starbucks cafe is operated by licensee EG Group and opened on Friday, October 16 and also has a drive-thru lane.
The new drive-thru store is open from 6.30am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 7am-8pm on Sunday.
Ahead of the opening Rob Todorov, Starbucks Brand Manager at Euro Garages, said: “We are so excited to open our new store in Louth and the team are closely following guidance from both government and health authorities to keep everyone safe in store.
“We can’t wait to start welcoming new faces over the next few weeks.”