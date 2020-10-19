Four more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases

Two more schools in North East Lincs too

A further four schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, October 19 that it is working with 68 schools with COVID-19 infections.

A further two schools in North East Lincolnshire have reported cases since Friday. There have been at least six schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term resumed in September.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Claypole Primary School, St George’s Academy (Ruskington), Swinderby All Saints Primary School, University Academy Holbeach.

Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bassingham Pre-School, Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) and Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) are the schools currently closed.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 68 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

Meanwhile, the University of Lincoln revealed on Monday that 85 of its students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington

Swinderby All Saints Primary School

University Academy Holbeach

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Public Health are also aware of the following three cases at nurseries:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

North East Lincolnshire

There are currently 27 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire after a further two were reported on Monday.

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.

South Axholme Academy, Epworth

Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe

St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe

Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber

Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe

Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.