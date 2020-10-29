Man who tried to kidnap and rape teen girl jailed for 11 years
Young girl horrified by incident
A 53-year-old man from Cleethorpes has been jailed for 11 years after attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in a ‘vicious attack’.
Kevin Haigh, of Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday, October 29 after pleading guilty to attempted kidnap to commit a sexual offence and assault at an earlier hearing.
The attack happened on June 3 this year when Haigh approached a teenage girl on Kings Road, close to the junction with Chichester Road.
The court heard how he spoke to the teen before putting gaffer tape on her face.
The girl tried to use her phone to call for help, but Haigh took it from her.
She managed to get away safely, but was left incredibly shaken by the incident.
Inspector Rhod Troake, from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “Haigh carried out a vicious attack on an unsuspecting teenage girl, causing her to fear for her life purely for his own sexual gratification.
“I am reassured that he is now off our streets and unable to commit further offences of this nature.
“I can only begin to imagine the horror that the victim felt that day, and I hope that the sentencing brings her some sense of justice.
“Thankfully these types of incidents are incredibly rare, however I hope the sentencing serves as a warning to anyone considering committing an offence of this nature – if you do, we will do everything we can to put you behind bars.”