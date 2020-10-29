What Northern Lincolnshire’s move to tier 2 lockdown means

All the changes in tier 2 lockdown

People in North and North East Lincolnshire cannot socialise with anybody outside their home or support bubble indoors after moving into tier 2 lockdown.

Northern Lincolnshire will move up to a high local COVID-19 alert level on Saturday, October 31, after rising case numbers.

The latest weekly case rates show that 320 people per 100,000 have tested positive for the virus in North East Lincolnshire, and 196 per 100,000 in North Lincolnshire.

Comparatively, Lincoln has 254 cases per 100,000 people, 58 more than North Lincolnshire, but will stay in tier 1 for now.

The move to the next tier means that additional restrictions will be put in place, different to the current tier 1 settings.

You must not meet up with family or friends in any indoor setting (including homes, venues, pubs and restaurants), unless you’ve formed a support bubble with them

You cannot stay overnight in another person’s home, unless you’ve formed a bubble with them

You can meet friends and family who you don’t live with outdoors, for example, in a private garden, parks and open spaces, but you must keep 2m apart. Where you do meet up, there must be no more than six people together.

You can continue to travel for work purposes and to venues, but you should reduce the number of journeys where possible.

You should work from home if this is possible.

Weddings and Funerals: up to 15 guests are allowed at weddings, up to 30 guests for funerals.

Education settings, shopping, retail, leisure and gyms remain open.

Hospitality services remain open, with the 10pm closing time and table service only.

Residential care homes are closed to external visitors other than in exceptional circumstances.

Organised sport is allowed in outdoor settings. Indoor sport must follow social contact rules.

Places of worship remain open.

Childcare: registered and wraparound childcare, including supervised activities in private homes and children’s groups are permitted.

Most rules do remain the same in between tiers, including hospitality staying open until 10pm, 15 guests being allowed at weddings and overnight stays being permitted.

Leisure centres and gyms, shopping and retail, places of worship, healthcare services, education sectors and entertainment attractions stay open despite the move to tier 2.

This comes after it was announced that the whole of Nottinghamshire would join fellow Lincolnshire neighbours South Yorkshire in tier 3 lockdown, the highest alert level.

North and North East Lincolnshire will avoid tier 3 for now, meaning that pubs and bars that don’t serve meals can stay open and wedding receptions can still go ahead.

However, people in tier 2 will not be able to mix with people from other households or social bubbles in indoor settings, including pubs.

Both tier 1 and 2 advise against travel into tier 3 areas, with some exceptions. See the details here.

Tier 3 puts entertainment and tourist attractions, as well as gyms, under risk of closing too with the latest guidance stating: “Any closures or additional restrictions subject to consultation.”

As it stands, the rest of Greater Lincolnshire will stay in tier 1 lockdown, with Lincolnshire County Council’s director for public health stating there is no reason for the alert level to change in the county yet.