October 20, 2020 9.18 am

Murder attempt arrests after man injured in Scunthorpe shooting

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A police cordon was put in place, as well as a forensic tent over a car, on Dale Street in Scunthorpe.

Armed police attended the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Scunthorpe on Monday evening.

Officers were called at 11.43pm on October 19 by paramedic staff following reports that a man had been shot in an incident on Dale Street.

Humberside Police said the man was seriously injured, but is in a stable condition.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police and armed officers attended the scene.

A number of crime scene investigators attended the scene. Forensic examinations have been taking place around the area and a forensic tent was placed over a Vauxhall Astra. 

DCI Phil Gadd of Humberside Police said on Tuesday: “An investigation has been launched and police remain at the scene on Dale Street where a cordon is in place.

“Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and quote log 713 19/10/20.”

