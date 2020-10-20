Murder attempt arrests after man injured in Scunthorpe shooting
Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Update: Read the latest here.
Armed police attended the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Scunthorpe on Monday evening.
Officers were called at 11.43pm on October 19 by paramedic staff following reports that a man had been shot in an incident on Dale Street.
Humberside Police said the man was seriously injured, but is in a stable condition.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A number of crime scene investigators attended the scene. Forensic examinations have been taking place around the area and a forensic tent was placed over a Vauxhall Astra.
DCI Phil Gadd of Humberside Police said on Tuesday: “An investigation has been launched and police remain at the scene on Dale Street where a cordon is in place.
“Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and quote log 713 19/10/20.”