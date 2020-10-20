Murder attempt arrests after man injured in Scunthorpe shooting

Police believe the shooting in Scunthorpe on Monday evening was a targeted attack.

Humberside Police Officers were called at 11.43pm on October 19 by paramedic staff following reports that a man had been shot in an incident on Dale Street.

It has since been revealed that the victim is a 26-year-old man, who is being treated in hospital where he is a serious but stable condition.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody in connection with the shooting incident.

A number of crime scene investigators attended the scene. Forensic examinations have been taking place.

A forensic tent was placed over a Vauxhall Astra, while some residents reportedly said there was a problem with drugs in the area.

A car with a “bullet hole” in a door has become the focus of the police investigation. The hole reportedly appears to have been made by a bullet that can be seen on the rear driver-side door, just above the handle.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gadd said: “Thankfully, this kind of incident is extremely rare in the area.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack and that there is no risk to the wider public, but I fully appreciate the impact it will have had on the local community and wider Scunthorpe area.

“You will see lots of our officers over the coming days, both as part of our ongoing investigation and to provide reassurance.

“If you have information that you think could assist our investigation, or you have any worries or concerns, please come and talk to us.

“If you don’t want to do it person, you can call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log number 713 of October 19. If you’d rather not give your name, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”