Lincolnshire tops 5,000 COVID cases with 252 new ones Monday

Over 3,000 of them were in October alone

Greater Lincolnshire passed the 5,000 COVID-19 cases mark on Monday, as 252 new positive tests were reported.

North East Lincolnshire also topped the 1,000 case tally in the latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures, which show 155 cases in Lincolnshire, 42 in North Lincolnshire and 55 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 3,109 cases for the month of October.

NHS figures have reported two further deaths in the region on Monday, both at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facilities.

Meanwhile, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, increased by three.

It includes one further death of a Lincolnshire resident and two North East Lincolnshire residents.

Nationally, cases increased by 18,804 to 741,212 while deaths jumped by 80 to 43,726.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

In other news, the latest infection rates and case numbers in Greater Lincolnshire have been highlighted on a new interactive map with government data.

Some 85 University of Lincoln students have also now tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, October 19

7,701 cases (up 252)

5,100 in Lincolnshire (up 155)

1,594 in North Lincolnshire (up 42)

1,007 in North East Lincolnshire (up 55)

424 deaths (up three)

292 from Lincolnshire (up one)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

41 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)

of which 286 hospital deaths (up two)

153 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

127 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

741,212 UK cases, 43,726 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.