Two arrested after serious Lincoln assault
Section of Newark Road closed
A section of Newark Road in Lincoln between St Catherine’s and Brant Road remains closed after a serious assault on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the incident at around 5.55pm on October 24 after a man was seriously injured in an assault.
Two men have been arrested since in connection with the incident.
Lincolnshire Police have yet to release more details about the victim or the people arrested.
A police cordon remains in place.