New bakery to open at Lincoln shopping centre
It will open in November
Cooplands will open a new Lincoln store later this year.
The new shop will be located in the Nettleham Road Shopping Centre on Wolsey Way and is expected to open in mid-November.
The firm is currently recruiting for Shop Manager and Assistant Manager Roles, which can be applied for via the Cooplands website.
Cooplands recently opened another new store at the Hykeham Green Shopping Centre in North Hykeham in September, creating eight jobs.
The firm said it still has ambitious growth plans for the future.
Cooplands opened its 160th shop in the unit at 159-160 High Street in Lincoln in November 2019.