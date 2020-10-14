Lincoln
October 14, 2020 2.36 pm

New bakery to open at Lincoln shopping centre

It will open in November

Cooplands will open a new store at the Nettleham Road Shopping Centre in Lincoln in November following the recent opening of a shop in North Hykeham (pictured) in September.

The new shop will be located in the Nettleham Road Shopping Centre on Wolsey Way and is expected to open in mid-November.

The firm is currently recruiting for Shop Manager and Assistant Manager Roles, which can be applied for via the Cooplands website.

Cooplands recently opened another new store at the Hykeham Green Shopping Centre in North Hykeham in September, creating eight jobs.

The firm said it still has ambitious growth plans for the future.

Cooplands opened its 160th shop in the unit at 159-160 High Street in Lincoln in November 2019.

