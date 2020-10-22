Nine more schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases
And two more nurseries too
A further nine schools and two nurseries in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 22 that it is working with 84 schools with COVID-19 infections. It is also working with eight nurseries.
There are 13 schools in North East Lincolnshire with current active suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.
The latest additions to the list are Scampton Primary School, Sutterton Fourfields Primary School (Boston), St Botolph’s Primary School (Sleaford), Fleet Wood Lane Primary School (Spalding), King Edward VI Academy (Spilsby), Kirkby on Bain Primary School, Spalding Parish School, The National Junior School (Grantham) and William Alvey School (Sleaford).
Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Thursday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 84 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.
“However, the majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Swinderby All Saints Primary School
- University Academy Holbeach
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Bassingham Pre-School and Wragby Primary School are the latest to be removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.
North East Lincolnshire
According to the latest available data, there are 13 with current active suspected or confirmed cases in North East Lincolnshire.
- Tollbar Academy
- Grimsby Institute
- Ormiston Maritime Academy
- Cleethorpes Academy
- Franklin College
- Healing Science Academy
- Humberston Academy
- William Barcroft Junior School
- Humberston CE Primary School
- Signhills Academy
- Havelock Academy
- Weelsby Academy
There are also two further unnamed schools with active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In addition, there have also been seven pre-school/alternative settings with cases since the start of September.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools, as well as John Leggott College in Scunthorpe, with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
Outwood Academy Foxhills in Scunthorpe wrote a letter to parents this week saying that a member of its school community had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.