Sister act takes over Hykeham chippy

Two sisters who grew up in the fish and chips industry are opening a family-run shop of their own.

Rachel Tweedale and Lauren Walker will open the family-run and aptly named Sisters Traditional Fish & Chips on Friday, October 30 in North Hykeham.

The store can be found on Severus Crescent next to the Co-op food store, and the sisters are optimistic their experience in the business will help attract customers.

The pair have 16 years experience inside fish & chips restaurants, having previously worked as part of the family-run Elite Fish and Chips and Elite on the Bail business in Lincoln.

COVID-19 restrictions have made the task a bit more difficult for Lauren and Rachel, but they have implemented rules for customers to keep safe.

Only two customers will be allowed in the shop at any one time, all customers must wear face covering and perspex screens will be placed on the counter, but this hasn’t halted the eagerness to get started.

The double act told The Lincolnite: “The idea of running our own business after all these years is really exciting, we think being in control of this will even improve our quality of life too.

“We think the family angle will be important for us to build relationships with our customers, but face masks and shields on the counters will make that difficult.”

Once business is underway and money starts coming in, the sisters have said that they will open up customer suggestions for what they want to see, whether that be gluten free options or a fish counter.

A click and collect service will be operated online via their website to save people queuing, with the idea of takeaways also potentially in the pipeline for the future.

They said: “We are really looking forward to getting involved with the local community and getting to know our customers.

“Fish and chips runs in our veins and after years working in the industry we are excited to be able to bring our take on fish and chips to the North Hykeham area.”

Sisters Traditional Fish & Chips will open at 11.30am on Friday, October 30 and is offering 10% off all orders on opening weekend.