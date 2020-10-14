Grimsby
October 14, 2020 10.22 am

Road closure for emergency highway works on A18

Overnight traffic lights will be put up
The A18 at Waltham Road near Grimsby has a collapsed ditch. | Photo: Google Street View

Emergency work to fix a collapsed ditch on the A18 will take place this week.

The works will be next to the cycleway between the Waltham Road and Beelsby junctions overnight on Thursday.

Temporary three-way traffic lights will be put at the Waltham Road junction between 6pm and midnight on Thursday, October 15.

North East Lincolnshire Council has described the fixing of the ditch as essential to avoid any potential collapse of the nearby cycleway.

The council also said the collapsed ditch has no relation to the ongoing road safety improvement scheme on the A18.

