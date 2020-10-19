Scunthorpe sign defender on free transfer

He’s been on loan with the Iron last season

Defender Junior Brown has joined Scunthorpe United on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Brown made 24 appearances during his time on loan with Scunthorpe from Coventry City last season.

The 31-year-old is best known as a left-back, but is versatile and can also play left-wing back or as a left-winger.

Brown, who has been given the number 12 shirt at the Sands Venue Stadium, has made a total of 372 appearances and scored 35 goals during his professional career that now spans 12 years.

Brown, who made over 100 appearances for both Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town, began his career as a trainee at Crewe Alexandra and also had spells at FC Halifax Town, Northwich Victoria, Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Mansfield Town.