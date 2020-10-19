Three injured in small explosion in Spalding

A CCTV video shows the moment a car drove into a family run pub near Boston in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sean Trafford, who is the landlord at The Green Dragon in Swineshead, told The Lincolnite he was in bed with his wife when he heard a loud bang at around 1am on October 17.

He initially thought was one of his bulldogs falling out of bed.

Sean then discovered a car had hit the pub before reversing into the memorial railings, but it already drove off by the time he and his son Dan got outside.

After reviewing the CCTV, Sean and his son tried to chase the culprits, but they got away. The main damage was a scrape along the front of the pub that will need repainting.

Police came out on Saturday evening to look at the CCTV and take a statement and the force is now investigating.

Sean said: “We viewed the CCTV and you can see a car flying down South Street from the A52 and turn right into Market Place down the one-way system and into our pub, between the front door and the window.

“Had it been one foot to the left it would have been through the window, and three foot to the right would have hit the front door.

“The car reversed back across the road and the men both got out and were wobbling all over the place, clearly drunk.

“One went and sat on the kerb and they then both got back into the car and drove off via Cheese Hill and onto the High Street, and drove off through the village.

“As we got outside we heard another bang so we ran out towards the post office and saw one of them out of the car picking up the bumper from the middle of the street.

“One of them ran off and my son gave chase. The other jumped into the driver’s side. I tried to put my head through the passenger door that was open.

“He had a bottle of beer in his right hand and revved the engine, so I backed away and he went shooting past.

“He bounced off the kerb on the other side of the road and drove away, taking a right into King Johns Road, which his friend was running towards.

“We would like to thank all the community of Swineshead for all their support, kind words and for sharing our appeal.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A car collided with this pub before leaving the scene. We don’t know of any injuries but we are investigating.”