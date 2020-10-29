Stolen bikes, drugs and cash seized from Scunthorpe home
Suspected drug dealer arrested
A man has been arrested after police seized drugs, cash and multiple bikes from a house in Scunthorpe.
Officers executed a warrant on the home on Southfield Road in Ashby, a suburb of Scunthorpe, on Thursday afternoon.
They discovered what they believed to be two stolen quad bikes, five stolen motorbikes, a quantity of drugs and cash.
The man has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, as well as money laundering.
Community policing inspector for Humberside Police, Mark Fletcher, said: “Motorcycle anti-social behaviour is one of the key problems in the Scunthorpe ward areas.
“This warrant has discovered a number of bikes that, if not already causing a problem in the area, most likely would have been used to blight the lives of residents either through crime or anti-social behaviour.”