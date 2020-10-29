North and North East Lincolnshire to move into tier 2 lockdown

A further six schools with positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 29 that it is working with 97 schools and 12 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

The latest schools to be added to the council’s list on Thursday are: Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (Alford), Sturton by Stow Primary School, Wyberton Primary School (Boston), Burton Hathow Preparatory School (Lincoln) and Huttoft Primary and Nursery School (Alford).

Giles Academy in Old Leake, which is not yet on the council’s list, confirmed on Sunday that a student in Year 10 had tested positive for coronavirus. That student has been self-isolating with his family since October 16 due to a family member being symptomatic.

In a follow-up letter later the same day, the school confirmed that there was also a positive COVID-19 case of a student in Year 8. A decision was made to isolate the Year 8 cohort, with those students able to return to school on November 6.

Friskney All Saints C O E Primary School also reportedly has a case and the school was contacted for confirmation, but there was no reply by the time of publication.

Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington), Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) and YPLP (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed.

Blyton cum Laughton CE Primary School, Community Learning in Partnership (Gainsborough), Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School, Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham), St Nicholas Primary (Boston), Swinderby All Saints Primary School and University Academy Holbeach were removed from the council’s list on Thursday as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.

Tony McGinty, consultant in public health, said: “As of this morning, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 97 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools continue to report the situation to us and are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus when schools return – this will mean some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary during half term. Because of the length of isolation periods involved this may affect return to school for some people.

“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.

“However, the majority of schools will fully open next week, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School

Sturton by Stow Primary School

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Huttoft Primary and Nursery School

Giles Academy, Old Leake

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Louth Academy

Boston Grammar School

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Holbeach Primary Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham

Scampton Primary School

Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston

St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby

Kirkby on Bain Primary School

Spalding Parish School

The National Junior School, Grantham

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas CE Primary Academy, Boston

White Wood’s Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

Village pre-school at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Primary School, Deeping St James

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

YPLP, Lincoln (closed)

Public Health are also aware of the following 12 nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):

Smartie Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

North East Lincolnshire

There are 31 schools, pre-schools/early years and other education settings with active cases in North East Lincolnshire, according to the latest available data provided on Monday, October 26.

Meanwhile, Cleethorpes Academy sent a letter to parents/carers on Thursday stating that all students must wear a suitable face covering when travelling to and from school and when in corridors and other communal areas where social distancing cannot easily be observed.

This will be discussed with all students on Monday, November 2, who may remove the coverings in all classrooms.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.