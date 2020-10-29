North and North East Lincolnshire to move into tier 2 lockdown
Tighter lockdown in Northern Lincolnshire
North and North East Lincolnshire will go into tier 2 (high) lockdown from midnight on Saturday, October 31.
This comes as Grimsby has the highest infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire. The measures will be reviewed in 14 days.
Lincolnshire will remain on tier 1 restrictions for now.
This means that for the tier 2 areas, the following measures will be in place:
- people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place
- people must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space
- people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.
- if people need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport
In North East Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 320 people per 100,000. This increases to 402 per 100,000 in those aged 17-21 and is 225 per 100,000 in the over 60s.
In North Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 196 people per 100,000. This increases to 272 per 100,000 in those aged 17-21 and is 131 per 100,000 in the over 60s.
Northern Lincolnshire will receive an additional £1 million in financial support. This is on top of the business support package announced by the Chancellor last week for businesses in tier two areas.
Nottinghamshire, including Newark, is moving into tier 3 restrictions from Friday, alongside South Yorkshire.