Tier 3 COVID lockdown arrives at Lincolnshire’s borders

One of the Lincolnshire’s neighbours will be going into the toughest tier of coronavirus lockdown from Saturday.

South Yorkshire will see new restrictions apply to all four local authority areas of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield starting October 24.

Nottinghamshire is reportedly in discussions about tier 3 restrictions too, along with West Yorkshire, the North East and Teesside.

Local authority leaders said “extensive discussions” had taken place.

According to reports, South Yorkshire will get £41 million government relief, including £30 million to support businesses and £11 million for public health measures like test and trace.

It follows Greater Manchester into the highest tier a change forced through by the government on Tuesday after talks between leaders broke down.

Manchester was told it would receive £22 million, though it was originally offered £60 million during negotiations. The region’s leaders however wanted £65 million, down from the £75 million originally suggested.

The area, along with Lincolnshire’s other neighbours in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, was already in tier two.

Authorities bordering the south of the county including Cambridgeshire and Norfolk are currently still on the lowest tier.

Lincolnshire, along with the rest of the country, has seen a spike in cases over recent months.

Slides shown by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam on Tuesday night indicated many areas of the country were now at lower weekly case rate changes.

A huge chunk to the east of Lincolnshire had changed by 21-40 cases since October 12.

North Lincolnshire decreased and had a weekly case rate between 150-199.9 per 100,000 population.

North East Lincolnshire remained in the higher bracket for both weekly rise and a weekly case rate of 200+ per 100,000 population

On Tuesday, 240 new cases were confirmed across Greater Lincolnshire against a national record of 21,331.

So far there have been 3,349 cases for the month of October.