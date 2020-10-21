Woman dies in A46 crash

People should avoid travelling into or out of South Yorkshire unless absolutely necessary as new lockdown measures come into play for the region.

Lincolnshire’s neighbours including Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham will be put into tier three restrictions from Saturday, October 24.

The move means stricter measures which could affect Lincolnshire residents crossing the county border for work or other reasons.

One of the new rules says people should “try to avoid travelling outside the very high alert level or entering a very high alert level area, other than for work, education or for caring responsibilities or to travel through as part of a longer journey”.

The government also says South Yorkshire residents should avoid staying overnight in other parts of the UK, and others should avoid staying overnight in area as well.

So, if you were planning a jaunt to Meadowhall Shopping Centre it might be wise to reconsider, similarly, if you live in Doncaster but were hoping for a coastal break in Skegness, you might want to put that bucket and spade away.

Other measures include:

People being told they must not socialise with anybody they do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events

People must not socialise in a group of more than six in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or a sports venue

All pubs and bars must close, unless they are serving substantial meals

Additional closures including betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres.

Gym classes will not be allowed and social distancing guidelines should be followed between people from different households (but gyms will remain open).

The latest moves follows a rapid rise in the rate of COVID-19 infections across the UK.

The infection rate in England stood at 169 people per 100,000 from 9 October to 15 October, up from 100 for the week of September 25 to October 1.

Elsewhere, Nottinghamshire is reportedly in discussions about tier 3 restrictions too, along with West Yorkshire, the North East and Teesside.

In South Yorkshire rates are among the highest in the country and continuing to rise rapidly, with case rates ranging from 285 people per 100,000 in Doncaster up to 402 people per 100,000 in Sheffield.

Announcing the new measures, health secretary Matt Hancock said: “I’m very grateful to the local leadership in South Yorkshire who have worked together closely, cross party, on the need for additional measures to protect lives and livelihoods. A failure to act now would only lead to tougher and longer lasting restrictions later.

“I understand the sacrifice people in South Yorkshire have already made and the enormous impact further measures will have on people’s lives. That is why we are also providing support to businesses and contact tracing activity across South Yorkshire.

“Now is the time for us all to work together to get this virus under control.”