Woman dies in A46 crash
Mercedes driver died in crash with people carrier
A woman in her 50s has died after a crash on the A46 Caistor Road in Osgodby near Market Rasen on Tuesday evening.
The collision involving a black Mercedes and a white SsangYong Rodius Turismo MPV happened at 7.34pm on October 20.
The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin are aware.
Investigations are ongoing and police would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 420 of October 20.