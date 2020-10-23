1,429 cases and 25 COVID-19 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this week

There have been 1,429 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire this week.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures for Friday showed 153 cases in Lincolnshire, 44 in North Lincolnshire and 73 in North East Lincolnshire.

In total there have been 4,286 cases for the month of October.

This week has also seen 25 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents reported by government, with eight of those confirmed to be in the region’s hospitals.

NHS figures for Friday reported three further deaths in hospitals, with two taking place at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facilities.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed five new deaths, including four in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 20,530 to 830,998, while deaths jumped by 224 to 44,571.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

In other news today, health bosses in Lincolnshire expect more areas of the UK to go into higher tiers in the coming weeks, including potentially “some areas of Lincolnshire”.

They believe the county should have some control over more complicated test and trace contacts, after the Prime Minister admitted the national system “needs to improve”.

As of Friday, there are 88 patients with coronavirus at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Northern Lincolnshire NHS Foundation Trust facilities.

Also, parents are being urged to make sure children follow the social distancing rules during half-term, to avoid outbreaks in schools upon their return.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, October 23

8,878 cases (up 270)

5,755 in Lincolnshire (up 153)

1,804 in North Lincolnshire (up 44)

1,319 in North East Lincolnshire (up 73)

446 deaths (up five)

299 from Lincolnshire (up four)

94 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

43 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 292 hospital deaths (up three)

155 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

130 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

830,998 UK cases, 44,571 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.