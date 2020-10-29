Two arrested and one seriously injured after A1 crash near Grantham
The road was closed for several hours
Two men have been arrested after another male was seriously injured in a crash near Grantham on Wednesday evening that closed the road for several hours.
The collision between a silver Peugeot and an HGV on the A1, Great North Road, Colsterworth, Grantham was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 6.09pm on Wednesday, October 28.
The road was closed at around 7pm and re-opened shortly after midnight.
The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The driver and passenger of the HGV, both men aged 27, were uninjured but both have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody.
https://t.co/vhFYfWEyPg
UPDATE: The #A1 has now been reopened
— Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) October 29, 2020
18:24 @FIRECorbyG and @granthamfire crews attended a single vehicle crash on the A1. The crew assisted @EMASNHSTrust to release 1 male casualty.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) October 29, 2020
The crash also caused a debate about this stretch of the A1, after three different closures in seven days due to crashes, including one involving a tractor and an HGV.
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said “we’ve been campaigning for years to have it upgraded to motorway standard”.
Totally agree that there are some easy wins. Little Ponton, Easton and Stoke Rochford, 3 crossing which could closed without needing much, Great Ponton and Marston crossing need investment to replace with another option, and the Woolsthorpe (b6403) interchange needs longer slips
— Rigger Mortiss (@RiggerMortiss) October 29, 2020