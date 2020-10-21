Washingborough 60 home plan up for approval

Plans for 60 new homes in Washingborough are set to get the go ahead next Wednesday.

North Kesteven District Council officers will recommend approval of HICHSS Homes’ plans for land off Canterbury Drive at the authority’s planning committee meeting.

The site already has outline permission as part of a wider 185-home plan for the area and officers said the principle of development is an “acceptable subject”.

In a report before councillors, officers said: “The scheme would deliver an appropriate form of development which responds positively to the character of the existing adjoining part of the village and which provides a visual and functional relationship with the natural environment through the retention of existing green infrastructure.”

The proposals will see 15 Canterbury Drive demolished in order to create access from the road.

They also include 0.19 hectares of public open space, including a play area.

The new homes will be a mix of two, three and four bed properties and 15 of them will be classed as affordable.

The council has received 28 letters of objection to the plans, with concerns including the density and scale of the development, the loss of privacy, the impact on flood and the impact on the local road network.

The parish council has also objected saying they “do not consider the site is suitable for housing, due to many problems with surface water and localised flooding”.

No other statutory consultees have objected, however.

The developer will be asked to contribute £37,317.50 towards healthcare provision.