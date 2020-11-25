135 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Two more schools in Lincoln and Boston with cases
Some 135 Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after a further two were confirmed.
Lincolnshire County Council said on November 25 that it is working with 134 schools, while a school in Boston has also confirmed a case. The council is also working with 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
Dunholme St Chad’s Church of England Primary School in Lincoln is the latest addition to the county council’s list after confirming a case of coronavirus last week.
In addition, Haven High Academy in Boston, which is not yet on the council’s list, said this week that all students in 24A must self-isolate until December 7 due to a positive case in their form.
The schools currently listed as closed are Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), South View Community Primary School (Crowland), and Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham).
King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth remains on the list of active cases, but is now back open after a two-week closure.
The council also confirmed that no cases have been closed by Public Health England since the last update on Tuesday, November 24.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 134 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Dunholme St Chads Primary School, Lincoln
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary School
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Junior School
- Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham
- Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)
- North Thoresby Primary Academy
- The Priory School, Spalding
- Washingborough Academy
- Theddlethorpe Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln
- Lincoln UTC
- Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding
- St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Boston Pioneers Academy
- Chapel St Leonards Primary School
- Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Spalding Grammar School
- Great Steeping Primary School (closed)
- Cranwell Primary School
- Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham
- Billingborough Primary School
- Holton Le Clay Junior School
- Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School
- Stamford College
- Community Learning in Partnership, Market Rasen
- Long Sutton County Primary School
- St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford
- Stamford Welland Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Wygate Park Academy, Spalding
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Potterhanworth Primary School
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- St Andrew’s Primary School, Woodhall Spa
- Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy
- Corringham Primary School
- The John Fielding School, Boston
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Nettleham Infants and Nursery School
- Carlton Road Academy, Boston
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
- Huntingtower Academy, Grantham
- Sutterton Fourfields Academy, Boston
- Sutton on Sea Primary School
- Tetney Primary School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham (closed)
Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases, according to the latest data available from November 22.
- Limes Play and Learn, Louth
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery has not yet appeared on the council’s list.