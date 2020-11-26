476 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

There have been 476 new coronavirus cases and 24 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 346 new cases in Lincolnshire, 69 in North East Lincolnshire and 61 in North Lincolnshire.

This takes the total cases since the pandemic started to over 25,000 in Greater Lincolnshire.

Some 20 deaths were registered on Thursday in Lincolnshire, with three in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 11 new local hospital deaths on Thursday, including nine at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust. Greater Lincolnshire hospital deaths have now hit 500 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 17,555 to 1,574,562 while deaths rose by 498 to 57,031.

Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, will be put into the toughest COVID-19 restrictions (tier 3) from December 2.

Tier 3 means the county has one of the highest infection rates in England. It allows all shops to open, but pubs and restaurants can only stay open for takeaway services, similar to the current restrictions now.

Lincolnshire leaders said they are “disappointed” and “frankly devastated” that the whole of Greater Lincolnshire will be placed into the tier 3 restrictions when it comes out of lockdown.

South Holland and South Kesteven are the only two districts that have infection rates lower than the national average of 218.4 per 100,000 of the population.

Here is what you need to know about Lincolnshire’s transition to tier 3.

In national news, it has been reported that just 1% of the population (709,748) will be in tier 1, 32.2 million (57%) in tier 2 and 23.2 million (41%) in tier 3. The system will be reviewed on December 16 at the earliest.

Boris Johnson said in Thursday’s government press briefing: “The virus is still present and the faster we can drive it down, the faster we can lift restrictions.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, November 26 25,031 cases (up 476) 15,484 in Lincolnshire (up 346)

4,554 in North Lincolnshire (up 61)

4,993 in North East Lincolnshire (up 69) 798 deaths (up 24) 522 from Lincolnshire (up 20)

136 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

140 from North East Lincolnshire (up three) of which 500 hospital deaths (up 11) 266 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up nine)

10 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

223 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two) 1,574,562 UK cases, 57,031 deaths