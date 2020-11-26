Council revises takeaway’s one star hygiene rating after admin error
It’s now a 5/5
A takeaway in Lincoln has been granted a five star hygiene rating after the council wrongfully gave it one star in an admin error.
Pizza Palace on Monks Road in Lincoln was visited by City of Lincoln Council health inspectors on October 1, and given one star for hygiene.
After the owner formally complained about the rating, the decision was reversed after it was revealed an “administrative error” caused the wrong rating to be published.
Pizza Palace has now been granted the maximum of five stars for its hygiene rating, and the council have apologised for the error.
It is believed the error occurred after the inspector accidentally calculated the rating using the previous inspection’s findings.
The owner was sent a letter of apology from City of Lincoln Council, and will be reinspected at a later date once the business is open and trading.
The council also stated that the error may have partly occurred due to Pizza Palace not being registered as a food business.