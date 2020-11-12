Yet another record day with 873 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 11 deaths
And a national record with 33,470 cases
There have been 873 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday and 11 COVID-related deaths.
The government’s dashboard on Thursday evening showed 593 new cases in Lincolnshire, along with 149 in North East Lincolnshire and 131 in North Lincolnshire.
The figures also showed the deaths of six Lincolnshire residents, four in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. They include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.
Also, three COVID-19 related deaths were reported by NHS England in local hospitals, with two in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
Meanwhile in Lincolnshire, Skegness’ Urgent Treatment Centre has been called a “second-rate service” as councillors urged health bosses to restore services after the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, a local firm has set up pods to help pubs reopen once lockdown is lifted.
Furthermore, it was reported today that the number of patients awaiting non-coronavirus hospital treatment in September was the highest of any month since 2008.
Across the UK, on Thursday, November 12, cases increased by a record 33,470 cases (22,950 yesterday) to 1,290,195, while deaths rose by 563 to 50,928.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, November 12
17,982 cases (up 873)
- 10,910 in Lincolnshire (up 593)
- 3,328 in North Lincolnshire (up 131)
- 3,744 in North East Lincolnshire (up 149)
565 deaths (up 11)
- 370 from Lincolnshire (up six)
- 109 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 86 from North East Lincolnshire (up four)
of which 358 hospital deaths (up three)
- 187 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)
- 7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 163 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)
1,290,195 cases, 50,928 deaths