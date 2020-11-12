Local firm makes pods to help pubs reopen after lockdown
Ideal for socially distanced dining
A Lincolnshire-based company has developed ‘dining hubs’ for local pubs and restaurants to use once they reopen after latest COVID-19 lockdown.
Bennington Carriages in Long Bennington near Grantham called upon its sister company Bennington Metal Furniture to create the pods as a direct response to social distancing rules.
The Dining Hub will allow up to six people to eat and drink in their own bubble, separate from other customers and staff.
They come with a mains socket, USB charging ports and even lighting options for when it gets dark outside.
The pods will start at £4,000 plus VAT, with prices rising depending on add-ons and additional features.
The company aims to roll out these designs across Long Bennington and give them to pubs and restaurants that may struggle to maintain social distancing once COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.
Designs were inspired by previous products, and soon developed into a prototype which is currently being manufactured.
Sue Mart, managing director of Bennington Carriages, said: “Pubs and restaurants have had an extremely difficult time as they try to trade through the pandemic.
“We want to be there for them as a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.
“The hub will give people the chance of remaining in their own social bubble but at the same time it is exciting and a bit different.
“Dining outside also has a casual, festive feel which we believe will be perfect for this time of year.”
For more information on the product, visit the Bennington Metal Furniture website.