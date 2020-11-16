A tour of Lincoln in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Lincoln has taken a trip back to Saxon times as part of the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and this is what it looks like in the game.

The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise was released on November 10 and follows the journey of Eivor, a Norwegian viking raider looking for a new place to home his clan.

You set sail for England in the game and travel across the country to find a settlement, including in Lincolnshire, or as the game calls it, Lincolnscire — so a lot of what you will see next is not historically accurate, more of a reimagining.

Valhalla is set in 873 AD, about 200 years too early for the cathedral, but you can see the early remnants of other major landmarks in the city.

The castle entrance is at the bottom of the hill, found after walking over a bridge to avoid taking a dip in what is presumably the Brayford.

Lincoln city centre is a populated area booming with life, trade, and guards who don’t take kindly to your arrival.

Steep Hill and the Bailgate may not be littered with shops and pubs, but they look beautiful in the game with trees blossoming around the area.

Inside the four walls of Lincoln you can see market stalls selling produce, perhaps a look at what Lincoln central market would look like 1200 years ago.

Right by the market stalls is what would appear to be the Stonebow, standing proud as part of the surrounding wall of the settlement.

A large theme of Lincoln in Valhalla is the places of worship and religious buildings, even before the cathedral was built.

Almost every corner you turn there is a large spire in sight for you to explore, there’s even a checkpoint area at the top of one of the churches.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now and available to buy on Playstation, Xbox, PC and more.