All Lincolnshire MPs vote for second COVID lockdown

One spoke against but then backed down

MPs have backed a second four-week lockdown in England which it is hoped will “contain a surge” in COVID cases and protect the NHS in the run-up to winter.

A total of 516 MPs voted for the latest measures with 38 marked up in opposition.

All of Greater Lincolnshire’s Conservative MPs voted in favour of the lockdown, with Lincoln MP Karl McCartney voting by proxy through Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew.

Gainsborough’s MP Sir Edward Leigh was the only Greater Lincolnshire MP to speak in the three hour debate.

Although he said he would vote for the measures, he joined a number of MPs in criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus strategy.

Mr Leigh raised concerns over a ban on people attending religious buildings, however, was assuaged by promises outside the chamber that churches and mosques would be reopened “soon”.

“On that basis and that basis only, that this is a temporary measure and the government will provide evidence and that churches will reopen soon, I’m prepared to vote in favour,” he said.

He also told those in the House of Commons: “If we’re going to defeat this virus the public have to have confidence in the government. They have to know everything is done on evidence.

“It’s a fundamental human right for people to go to communal worship. It’s not good enough to say they can go at some time in the future,” he added.

The Prime Minister said data showed hospitalisations mounting steadily, adding: “The curve is already unmistakeable.”

“While it pains me to call for such restrictions on lives, liberty and business I have no doubt that these restrictions represent the best and safest path for our country”.

There have been 382 new cases of coronavirus and nine COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday in Greater Lincolnshire.

Under the new lockdown measures:

Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close.

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections.

Workplaces can stay open if work cannot be done from home.

Schools, universities and education settings will remain open.

The furlough system will be extended until December.

See the full government guidance here