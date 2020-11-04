382 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire, nine deaths on Wednesday

There have been 382 new cases of coronavirus and nine COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday in Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 200 cases in Lincolnshire — taking it over the 8,000 case mark.

There were also 116 in North East Lincolnshire and 66 in North Lincolnshire. It means there have been 1,053 cases for the week so far.

The government’s figures also showed five new deaths including four residents in Lincolnshire, and one in North East Lincolnshire. The figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county,

NHS figures on Wednesday reported four new deaths in the county’s hospitals, with three in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole facilities.

MP’s on Wednesday approved new lockdown measures which will take effect from midnight on Thursday if passed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on Saturday as the country saw record coronavirus cases confirmed. See the full guidance for the new lockdown here.

As the debate was ongoing, government advice confirmed that care home residents in England should be allowed to receive visits from their family and friends in a COVID-secure way.

It recommended measures including ceiling screens, visiting pods, and window visits.

Ahead of the move, shoppers have been making the most of the High Street being open before the new national lockdown, with queues forming outside shops.

In a press conference earlier, health bosses confirmed NHS England was moving to the highest alert level as hospital patients increased to nearly 11,000 — around the same as 22 full hospitals.

It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic the level four alert has been reached.

In Lincolnshire’s hospitals there are currently 57 patients, with 41 at Boston and 16 at Lincoln.

Each of those two has four patients in intensive care.

ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan earlier told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the numbers were “about all the capacity we have got”.

“We have very low numbers of genuinely empty beds for our patients to come into,” he said.

Hospital bosses have submitted their £7 million plans to extend Lincoln’s emergency department as they move to ease pressure on the service.

October ended with 7,132 cases for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Nationally on Wednesday, cases increased by 25,177 to 1,099,059, while deaths rose by 492 to 47,742 – the highest since May 19.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Wednesday, November 4

13,252 cases (up 382)

8,160 in Lincolnshire (up 200)

2,532 in North Lincolnshire (up 66)

2,560 in North East Lincolnshire (up 116)

491 deaths (up five)

338 from Lincolnshire (up four)

99 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

54 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 323 hospital deaths (up four)

173 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

143 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

1,099,059 UK cases, 47,742 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.