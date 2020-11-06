Amazing 7-bed Lincolnshire hall with 12acres of land on sale for £1m
Stunning property on the outskirts of Lincolnshire
An imposing seven-bedroom home with almost 12 acres of land near Grimsby is on the market for just shy of £1 million.
Located in the small village of Aylesby, just a few miles out of Grimsby, Aylesby Hall is on the market for £995,000 via Savills estate agents in Lincoln.
The huge seven-bedroom property has its own gym, workshop, traditional coach house and a grand entrance hall upon entry.
The three-storey house has five bathrooms, four of them ensuite, four reception rooms and multiple fireplaces.
It also has 11.9 acres of land which contain landscaped grounds with a water garden, a walled kitchen garden and gazebo space.
There is protection for the home in the form of double electric gates at the driveway, as well as a double garage which also has a home office and WC inside it.
Aylesby Hall is close to £750,000 more expensive than the average house price in the area, and has an estimated monthly running cost of over £4,000.
It has been dubbed as “ideal for entertaining” with its contemporary features and vast areas of space for guests.
This is what it looks like on the inside:
See the full listing on the Zoopla website here.