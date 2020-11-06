Grimsby
November 6, 2020 1.42 pm

Amazing 7-bed Lincolnshire hall with 12acres of land on sale for £1m

Stunning property on the outskirts of Lincolnshire
The gated property has a central manicured lawn encircled by the driveway. | Photo: Savills

An imposing seven-bedroom home with almost 12 acres of land near Grimsby is on the market for just shy of £1 million.

Located in the small village of Aylesby, just a few miles out of Grimsby, Aylesby Hall is on the market for £995,000 via Savills estate agents in Lincoln.

The huge seven-bedroom property has its own gym, workshop, traditional coach house and a grand entrance hall upon entry.

Behind the gated entrance, the mansion has kerb appeal. | Photo: Savills

The three-storey house has five bathrooms, four of them ensuite, four reception rooms and multiple fireplaces.

It also has 11.9 acres of land which contain landscaped grounds with a water garden, a walled kitchen garden and gazebo space.

The huge formal garden space is shielded and private. | Photo: Savills

There is protection for the home in the form of double electric gates at the driveway, as well as a double garage which also has a home office and WC inside it.

Aylesby Hall is close to £750,000 more expensive than the average house price in the area, and has an estimated monthly running cost of over £4,000.

It has been dubbed as “ideal for entertaining” with its contemporary features and vast areas of space for guests.

This is what it looks like on the inside:

A large master bedroom with a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. | Photo: Savills

A regal looking sitting room with plenty of natural light due to large window space. | Photo: Savills

Main bathroom has classic features and an eye-catching view. | Photo: Savills

Triple aspect 46′ kitchen breakfast room has integrated appliances and expands into the snug. | Photo: Savills

The traditional dining room can seat up to a dozen people, so is perfect for guests. | Photo: Savills

See the full listing on the Zoopla website here.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.