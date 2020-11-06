Louth
November 6, 2020 1.25 pm

This serene historic Lincolnshire holiday let is now up for rent

Your own mansion in the Wolds, if you earn over £87kpa
A peaceful and eye-catching location for the Old Rectory. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A stunning six-bedroom home that used to be a holiday let near Louth is now on the market for short term rent.

The six-bedroom detached house in South Orsmby estate, Louth, known as the Old Rectory, used to be a holiday let before it was rented on a short term 12 month tenancy.

It boasts three reception rooms, five ensuites along with a large family bathroom, six bedrooms and a large area of land for garden space.

The dining room comes with seating for at least 10 guests and even has a log burning stove within it, while the driveway allows space for up to eight cars.

The property is currently on the market at £2,500 per calendar month, and it is fully furnished and includes a cleaner and gardener to help with maintenance.

The beautifully landscaped area is maintained by a gardener included in the monthly payments. | Photo: OnTheMarket

The deposit is £2,880 for the landlord managed property, with a holding deposit of £576.92 per tenancy.

The house won’t come cheap, with anyone interested in the property needing to earn at least £87,500 a year to pass the income affordability check.

It is being arranged through Pygott & Crone and to request a viewing or look at the property further, click/tap here.

Let’s take a look inside:

A spacious living room. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The kitchen is fully kitted. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The traditional dining room can comfortably seat ten guests. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

One reception room has a pool table. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A master bedroom with a view. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A guest bedroom with twin beds. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The outside sitting area also comes with a BBQ and scenic views. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

