This serene historic Lincolnshire holiday let is now up for rent
Your own mansion in the Wolds, if you earn over £87kpa
A stunning six-bedroom home that used to be a holiday let near Louth is now on the market for short term rent.
The six-bedroom detached house in South Orsmby estate, Louth, known as the Old Rectory, used to be a holiday let before it was rented on a short term 12 month tenancy.
It boasts three reception rooms, five ensuites along with a large family bathroom, six bedrooms and a large area of land for garden space.
The dining room comes with seating for at least 10 guests and even has a log burning stove within it, while the driveway allows space for up to eight cars.
The property is currently on the market at £2,500 per calendar month, and it is fully furnished and includes a cleaner and gardener to help with maintenance.
The deposit is £2,880 for the landlord managed property, with a holding deposit of £576.92 per tenancy.
The house won’t come cheap, with anyone interested in the property needing to earn at least £87,500 a year to pass the income affordability check.
It is being arranged through Pygott & Crone and to request a viewing or look at the property further, click/tap here.
Let’s take a look inside: