Classic cars and parts go under the hammer after business closure

Classic car restoration projects and parts worth thousands of pounds will go under the hammer next week after the closure of a Lincolnshire business.

Holdings S & M Limited, trading as Triumph Restoration, specialised in the maintenance, repair and restoration of classic Triumph cars, but the business closed its premises in Rand and Horncastle and went into administration in May this year.

Charles Ranby-Gorwood of CRG Insolvency and Recovery of Grimsby is the administrator handling the affairs of the company.

He instructed industrial auctioneers Eddisons CJM to sell off the company’s assets, which will go under the hammer in an online auction that is scheduled to end at 1pm on Tuesday, November 10 – see the catalogue here.

The auction extends to 163 lots, 68 of which are parts and spares, both reclaimed and replicated, with almost all of them for Triumph cars.

The main attraction in the auction is expected to be a TR5 sports car that is at an advanced state of restoration.

The auction also includes a 1920s Rolls Royce rolling chassis with spare engine parts, axels and various other items. There has been lots of early activity on this item and days before the end of the auction the bidding had hit a £1,000.

There is also a 1997 London taxi that has been converted into a wedding car with the aid of a white re-spray and the addition of a soft top roof.

The viewing session for the auction is at the Eddisons CJM Auction Centre in Scunthorpe on Monday, November 9 between 10am to 4.30pm.

Auctioneer Paul Cooper, of Eddisons CJM, said the level of interest has been “amazing” and they have been “fielding enquiries from all over the place including the Continent and the United States”.

He said: “The firm not only maintained, repaired and renovated classic Triumphs for members of the public but it also bought and restored vehicles on its own account.

“So the auction includes a number of restoration projects at various stages of progress, as well as an mountain of classic vehicle parts and spares, plus machinery, equipment and even specialist vehicle transport trailers.

“The star of the show is expected to be a TR5 sports car that is at an advanced state of restoration. Just 2,947 TR5s were manufactured, between August 1967 and September 1968.

“Fully restored examples have recently made as much as £50,000 and whilst this is not expected to hit anything like that it is attracting a lot of attention ahead of the sale.”