Red Arrows return to training after technical break

Each week training gets more complex

The Red Arrows returned to flying this week after a scheduled fortnight break between display seasons.

The annual pause was used for technical teams to carry out maintenance on the planes. Royal Air Force engineers stripped down the jets to inspect and repair any areas that aren’t usually seen during the flying season.

The Red Arrows carried out limited sorties at the team’s RAF Scampton base this week. These flights marked the first steps needed towards the team’s 2021 show.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, the new Team Leader and Red 1, led Reds 3, 4 and 5 in an initial winter training sortie.

A building block approach is used by the Red Arrows, gradually adding complexity – and the number of jets – in the coming months to their training programme.

The team’s full nine-aircraft formation is usually seen together for the first time by around February to March.