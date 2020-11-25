DJ Judge Jules will spin the decks with live band in Scunthorpe

DJ Judge Jules will take centre stage in Scunthorpe next year as he performs iconic dance classics with a 10-piece live band.

Julius O’Riordan, the British dance music DJ known by his stage name Judge Jules, has been one of the scene’s best known names for more than three decades.

DJ Judge Jules, who was voted best DJ in the world by DJ Mag in 1995, will perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday, November 25 for the all standing event priced at £32.60.

DJ Judge Jules has curated every element of this performance and the music has been selected to represent the breadth and scale of his career.