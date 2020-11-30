Duo try to evade police but arrested after Lincoln pursuit
Drugs and cash were recovered
A large quantity of drugs and cash were recovered and two people were arrested after a police pursuit between Lincoln and Washingborough.
A grey Range Rover Evoque failed to stop for officers on Tentercroft Street in Lincoln just before 1am on Monday, November 30.
Officers pursued the vehicle along Washingborough Road before it stopped on Park Crescent in the village.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, having no insurance, of possession with intent to supply, of possession with a knife and driving while under the influence of a drug.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and of possession of a knife.
The man and the woman both remain in custody and an investigation is ongoing.
Police said: “Lincolnshire Police is committed to protecting communities by reducing weapons and violence across the county through its Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.”