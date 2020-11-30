Three more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Monday
County council working with 142 schools
A further three schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Monday. The county council said on November 30 that it is working with 142 schools with COVID-19 infections.
Mrs Mary King’s Primary School in Martin is the latest school to be added and is currently listed as closed. Two schools, which are not yet on the council’s list, have also confirmed cases.
Mr Nichols, who is the Headteacher at Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School in Lincoln, said: “We can confirm that the school is open as normal. This is a single case, our first case so far.
“We can confirm the pupil is in one of our Reception classes. That class is now isolating. We are following all guidance from the Health Protection Team in Lincolnshire.”
Skegness Junior Academy also confirmed a case of COVID-19 within its school and said it acted immediately and worked closely alongside Public Health England and the local health authority “to ensure the necessary steps and precautions were taken”.
A spokesperson for the academy said: “As a result, one of our bubbles is now self-isolating as a precautionary measure. Our contact tracing and robust health, safety and hygiene measures, including our bubble system, together with our close partnership with the relevant authorities, have allowed us to effectively respond to this case and ensure the school continues to be safe for all other pupils and staff.”
Meanwhile, The John Fielding School in Boston was already on the list, but is now listed as closed.
John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford remains on the list, but is now listed as open.
The schools currently listed as closed are Alford Primary School, Holton Le Clay Pre-School, South View Community Primary School (Crowland), Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), Harlaxton Primary School (Grantham), The John Fielding School (Boston), and Mrs Mary King’s Primary School (Martin).
The county council also confirmed that no schools have been removed from the list since Friday’s update.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 142 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Mrs Mary King’s Primary School, Martin (closed)
- Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School, Lincoln
- Skegness Junior Academy
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School (closed)
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- Market Deeping Community Primary School
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Junior School
- Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham
- Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)
- North Thoresby Primary Academy
- The Priory School, Spalding
- Washingborough Academy
- Theddlethorpe Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln
- Lincoln UTC
- Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding
- St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Boston Pioneers Academy
- Chapel St Leonards Primary School
- Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Spalding Grammar School
- Great Steeping Primary School
- Cranwell Primary School
- Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham
- Billingborough Primary School
- Holton Le Clay Junior School
- Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School
- Stamford College
- Community Learning in Partnership, Market Rasen
- Long Sutton County Primary School
- St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford
- Stamford Welland Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Wygate Park Academy, Spalding
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Potterhanworth Primary School
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- St Andrew’s Primary School, Woodhall Spa
- Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy
- Corringham Primary School
- The John Fielding School, Boston (closed)
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Nettleham Infants and Nursery School
- Carlton Road Academy, Boston
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
- Huntingtower Academy, Grantham
- Sutterton Fourfields Academy, Boston
- Sutton on Sea Primary School
- Tetney Primary School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham (closed)
- Dunholme St Chads Primary School, Lincoln
- St George’s Primary School, Stamford
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Bishop King Primary School, Lincoln
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Wrangle Primary School, Boston
- Skegness TEC
- The John Harrox Primary School, Spalding
- St John the Baptist Primary School, Spalding
- Little Gonerby Infant School, Grantham